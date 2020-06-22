© Nassau County police

Kristen Gerakaris

Franklin Square (Long Island) resident Kristen Gerakaris was arrested and charged with running over her ex-boyfriend with her car and then fleeing the scene.

The incident happened on Sunday just after midnight in Floral Park, News 12 reported.

According to Nassau police, Gerakaris (33) went to the apartment she shared with her ex-boyfriend to look for a cat, and that When he realized that she was drunk and about to drive, he tried to stop her.

Gerakaris got behind the wheel and was driving west on Jericho Turnpike when he hit the unidentified 38-year-old man, who resulted in so severe head injuries that he had to be put into a medically induced coma.

Gerakaris’ attorneys allege that the man was also drunk and sat on the hood of the car before problems arose.

Gerakaris appeared Thursday before a judge to face assault charges and leave the scene of a physical injury accident. He pleaded not guilty and his bond was set at $ 250,000.

Gerakaris’ lawyer confirmed that his client works for a company called Printscan, which deals with fingerprints. The portal says it is administered by law enforcement officers.

