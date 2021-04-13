Despair on vigil over the death of African-American in the US

On the outskirts of Minneapolis where Daunte Wright was fatally shot, those who came to mourn his death could not contain their despair at the latest death of an African-American person at the hands of the police who shake the United States (USA).

“We want change, but realistically our expectations are different,” said Butchy Austin, 37, a sales clerk turned activist after George Floyd’s death in this same city last year.

A white officer is on fair trial these days on charges of murdering Floyd, and Wright’s death on Sunday has further sparked public outrage over the deaths of African-American citizens at the hands of the police.

“Frankly, being a person of color is exhausting,” Austin lamented. “We want to know that we can be safe.”

“It is a systematic problem, and the fight has to be to completely rebuild the system to obtain equality for all.”

Austin helped transport the clenched fist sculpture in remembrance of what happened from the place where Floyd was murdered to where Wright died.

On Monday night, hundreds of people gathered at a vigil around this sculpture before the curfew, decreed to prevent night protests and looting, began.

– Traumatic deaths –

“I came to show my respect to the family in a respectful and peaceful way,” said Mabel Fall, a nurse at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Wright died after an agent mistook his weapon for a taser during a traffic control, according to the police and according to images from the official’s body camera.

For Luann Yerks, a 68-year-old white retiree who crossed the city to attend the vigil, “these deaths have been very traumatic for Minneapolis and of course for the community.”

“These kinds of deaths are not new. They have happened all the time, but many people did not believe how the police treated people of African descent ”.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said that police culture must change in the country.

“Cops perceive themselves as wonderful people who do wonderful things and when something happens, it is always ‘just a bad person,'” he criticized.

“That is what is happening at the Derek Chauvin trial [el acusado por el asesinato de George Floyd]”.

Hussein accused authorities of using both the trial and Wright’s death to “disproportionately” activate a harsh security device in the city.

“It was already planned before the trial, and now they have the opportunity to put the curfew in place,” he added.

“It is very important for the community to grieve, but it is not being given space to do so,” he lamented.

With information from AFP