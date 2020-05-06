SPERLONGA, Italy (AP) – Normally, the Sperlonga spa, not far from Rome, would be receiving the first clients of the summer at this time.

The restaurants would be open and its beaches filled with tourists from northern Europe, eager to catch a little sun after a long, dark winter. Not Italians, for whom the temperatures are still too low.

The spa, however, is almost empty.

Although Italy is slowly resuming activities after two months of quarantine to combat the coronavirus pandemic that killed almost 29,000 people in this country, the government has not yet said when the spas may reopen.

Sperlonga, a popular beach on the Tyrrhenian Sea 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of Rome, is not the only one in this situation. All the Mediterranean resorts, from Portugal to Turkey, face the same uncertainty.

“I hope they will let us know as soon as possible when we can start operating. This is essential. Without this, we are dead, ”said Lucio Daniele Faiola, owner of a hotel in Sperlonga.

Despite the lack of information, Faiola is already fixing her property, painting a fence in bright white. An employee cleans the beach and levels the sand.

Sperlonga, where the Roman Emperor Tiberius once owned a villa, sits on a hill overlooking the clear waters of the Tyrrhenian, halfway between Rome and Naples. It is a popular weekend getaway destination for residents of the two cities, and up to 10,000 people can bathe on its beach in the peak season, according to Leona La Rocca, president of the local tourism association.

Foreign tourists, mainly from Russia, Germany, Austria and Norway, generally represent 30% of the visitors.

Many restaurants remain open year-round, but this time they had to close when the government quarantined on March 8.

While hotels and restaurants await instructions on how to adapt to the new times of social distancing, silence reigns in the alleys and the small squares. And cats sleep on closed cafe tables.

Larco reported from Rome.