Desmelénate this summer with the best offers of the month in What car do I buy?

Summer has already made its appearance after a very hard year due to COVID-19 and all the havoc it has caused. It is precisely for this reason that you, more than anyone, deserve a whim and get a little disheveled this summer to enjoy the good weather and those desired vacations. There is no better way to do it than with a new car, especially if you can save a few thousand euros thanks to the offers of the month inWhat car do I buy?

Kia XCeed

Now you can enjoy more than ever with the Kia XCeed, a crossover with sports overtones ready to brighten up your summer. A good technological load, a different design and a generous range of engines complete the possibility of acquiring the Korean bet. To all this we must add a price of 17,100 euros, which represents a saving of 6,900 euros compared to the starting price..

Fiat 500L

If, on the other hand, you need a more practical car and with that flirty point and brimming with personality, you can always turn to the Fiat 500L. Despite the fact that the Italian firm has focused much of its efforts on renovating the conventional 500 to the point of turning it into a 100% electric car, we can continue to opt for the minivan version of it. What’s more, now it is possible to do it with a discount of 5,556 euros to leave a final price of 13,544 euros.

Hyundai i30

But surely you have heard that in the middle is virtue, and there is no better automotive middle ground than the compact segment, where we find options as interesting as the Hyundai i30. The Korean firm hit the table a few years ago after facing a major renovation including the i30, a vehicle with a sensational value for money that is increased with this offer of 14,200 euros that represents 7,170 euros of savings.

Volvo XC40

If you really want to enjoy a premium car this summer but don’t want to refuse an SUV, the Volvo XC40 may be your car. The entry model to the Volvo SUV range is presented as a very interesting option due to its good qualities, its complete range of engines and its good reputation. Undoubtedly the situation improves when you discover that you can get one for 25,000 euros thanks to a saving of 7,300 euros. Tempting, right?