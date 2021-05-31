Desiree Ortíz shares with HOLA! TV his passion for horses

The host Desiree Ortíz shared with HELLO! TV one of his greatest passions: equestrian sports. The presenter told Christian Carabias that from a very young age, her parents instilled in her a love for horses and that it is something that comes almost almost in her DNA. “We are an equestrian family,” said the beautiful Venezuelan with pride, adding that she, her mother, her sister and several of her cousins ​​are great lovers of equines and that this has united them even more. “At some point in Venezuela here in Wellington (Florida), somehow I also have my cousins ​​here, so when a passion unites us, things become more solid.”

Desiree added that she is fascinated with how brilliant equines are, because they are not only for recreation or fun, but thanks to them, many people with different capacities carry out medical treatments beneficial to their health.

© @ desireeosalswachDesiree Ortíz rides a horse

“Horses with extremely intelligent animals and that is something that people do not know, in fact that is why they are also therapeutic. Not only is it a sports or hobby theme, but they are also used for wellness and for children with problems ”.

