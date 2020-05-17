.

Frank Bielec died: how did the beloved designer die?

Frank Bielec, one of the designers of “Trading Spaces”, passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, May 15.

The sad news was revealed by the TMZ site, which reported the designer’s death and added that his wife Judy confirmed the news to the outlet. On Thursday, May 14, Bielec suffered a heart attack and was transferred to the Katy, Texas, hospital before being transferred to Houston.

Bielec was an adorable and friendly designer, best known for his appearance on TLC’s “Trading Spaces” every season until its completion in 2008, as well as the 2018 reboot. He was known for adding many little details and artistic touches to his designs, including templates and drawing.

Vern Yip, a designer who appeared on “Trading Spaces,” tweeted about Bielec’s death.

“The charming Frank Bielec passed away today from complications after a heart attack. Fun, wise, personable and talented, he always lent perspective and smoothness to every situation. Thanks for always being nice to me. I will miss you, dear friend. ”

The designer first appeared on “Trading Spaces” in the first episode of the show, and Bielec soon became a fan favorite thanks not only to his design style but also to his personality. Bielec was fun and never took the show too seriously, so he often became friends with the owners he worked with. It also returned to restart in 2018.

During an interview with Good Housekeeping, he said that he never intended to be that popular and, in fact, didn’t even intend to appear on the show.

A protester got sick at a Nashville painting convention and a Home & Garden TV producer was there and went crazy. When the time came to decide whether or not to return for the reboot, he told Good Housekeeping: “I just thought there were a lot of reasons why I didn’t want to go back to those things, the whole celebrity thing.”

Bielec was from Katy, Texas, where he lived with his wife Judy. The two started “Mosey Me n Me” together, an arts and crafts business, in 1989. Their work included floral design, painting, cross stitch, greeting cards, and needle felting. The company is named after her daughter, Melissa, nicknamed Mosey, who died when she was just three years old.

In an interview, Judy said: “I lost my daughter, Melissa, when I was just three years old in a fatal car accident. Sadly, a drunk driver was the culprit. His nickname was Mosey. When Frank registered our business, I was surprised to call it that because of Melissa -Mosey Me n Me. It is their way of maintaining it as part of what we do. ”

Bielec earned his master’s degree in art and education and used to work as a first-grade teacher.

