Designer dress, Maribel Guardia wore it singing mariachi | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful and charismatic Costa Rican actress Maribel Guardia, impacted in her most recent musical participation in the program “At home with Telemundo” Recently, he shared the video of his performance from his profile on Instagram.

Although, days ago, he showed us all that he was about to go on the air in the program of the aforementioned channel, now, he shocked the audience wearing a stunning dress from the designer Mitzy and of course, he surprised with one of his new singles, entitled “Urge”.

It is worth mentioning that “En Casa con Telemundo” is a television program on the same television station, merely familiar, as it offers all kinds of entertainment and good news, in addition, it is a Show that shows the ingenuity and creativity of the aforementioned channel’s community, and also gives useful advice, shows fun videos of diverse artists and offers tips on health, cooking and well-being.

Here, the drivers Ana Jurka Y Carlos Adyan They will have the afternoons from Monday to Friday with a light and fresh touch with artists, lifestyle experts and special guests, such was the case of the beloved Maribel, who had her interview and of course, her performance.

In her participation in the program, the talented A woman performed one of her most emblematic singles, which bears the name “Urge”, however, what struck the audience was the wonderful blue dress she was wearing, in a piece of entertainment in which apart from appreciating her beauty we saw his ability in singing.

Although, so far she has not shared a photograph proudly carrying this splendid designer creation, in the video she shared of her interpretation we can see her using it while she moves and poses in different ways around the stage.

This spectacular piece is an evening dress, with long sleeves and a closed neck, but it has some details that have made everyone fall in love, they are some specific openings that show a considerable amount of skin of the also television host.

But what most loved was the flirty high opening on one side of the garment, making Maribel’s legs completely uncovered, while they look shapely and extremely fabulous.

Friends of the singer, family and fans have commented to her all kinds of compliments, among which stand out those who idolize her impressive and clear beauty, those who affirm that this dress is spectacular wherever they see it, more for the fact that she wears it in a perfect way.