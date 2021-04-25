Designer Alber Elbaz dies of COVID-19

PARIS / ZURICH, Apr 25 (Reuters) – Luxury fashion company Richemont confirmed the death of designer Alber Elbaz on Sunday, saying the former creative director of French fashion house Lanvin had died of COVID-19.

Among Elbaz’s creations is the dress Meryl Streep wore when she accepted her Best Actress Oscar in 2012 for “The Iron Lady,” while other celebrity fans included Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore and Kate Moss, according to Women’s Wear Daily. .

“It was with surprise and great sadness that I learned of Alber’s sudden passing,” said Richemont president Johann Rupert, calling Elbaz a dear friend.

“Alber had a well-deserved reputation as one of the brightest and most beloved figures in the industry. I have always been captivated by his intelligence, sensitivity, generosity and unbridled creativity,” added Rupert.

The designer, known for his work at the Lanvin fashion house from 2001 to 2015, died in Paris on Saturday, WWD reported. He was 59 years old.

Since 2019 she had been working on a fashion joint venture with Richemont called AZ Factory, a company aimed at producing smart women’s fashion by combining traditional craftsmanship with technology.

Elbaz was born in Morocco and raised in Israel from the age of one year. He launched his career in fashion in 1985, working in New York with designer Geoffrey Beene.

In 1996 he became Guy Laroche’s Design Director in Paris, before joining Yves Saint Laurent as Creative Director for his ready-to-wear brand Rive Gauche.

In 2001, she joined Lanvin, where she achieved critical and commercial success based on her principle of putting women first.

During his 14-year leadership, Elbaz was credited with revitalizing the fortune of the French haute couture house, with modern versions of silk cocktail dresses and colorful, feminine designs.

“It was just about giving women peace of mind,” she said of her dresses with industrial zippers and raw edges, two of the hallmarks she established for Lanvin.

Lanvin’s sales plummeted after its exit in 2015 and the brand was eventually bought by Fosun of China.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, described Elbaz’s death as a great sadness.

“Alber Elbaz was a talented and generous man, he loved Paris so much. We will miss him,” he wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris and John Revill in Zurich; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)