‘Designed for Xbox’ now includes certified monitors and displays

Microsoft wants to take the Xbox Series X | S viewing experience to the next level. To do this, he has added monitors and televisions to his program “Designed for Xbox“(Designed for Xbox), which until now included accessories such as headsets, controllers, steering wheels, flight simulator controllers, cables, adapters, storage devices and mounts.

The screen occupies a central role in the world of video games. As the new generation of consoles arrived with greater fidelity, it is necessary to have the most modern monitors or televisions to unlock their full potential. The Xbox Series X | S support, for example, technology HDR, 4K resolution at 120Hz and variable refresh rate (VRR).

While there are a wide variety of display devices available on the market with the aforementioned features, Microsoft wants to make it easy for their console owners. The company has worked closely with manufacturers such as Philips, ASUS and Acer to prepare the ideal displays for the fourth generation of consoles, all with HDMI 2.1.

All Microsoft certified products bear the green “Designed for Xbox” seal, which ensures the best possible console experience. These also add a label to the side that provides compatibility details.

Screens and monitors designed for Xbox

This category is inaugurated with the first three devices. One of them is the 55-inch Philips Momentum TV. It is a television that supports 4K resolution at 120Hz with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology. It also supports HDR with dimming and has a sound bar on the bottom. Its price? $ 1,599.99, available for now only in the United States from the summer.

Republic of Gamers, the gaming division of ASUS, has unveiled the ASUS ROG Strix Xbox 43 inches. This monitor offers 4K UHD images and a 1ms image response time. A curious point is its color. While in the front part, including the frames, black predominates, in the rear part a light gray can be observed. It will be available from October, but its price has not been revealed yet.

Finally, Acer also wanted to enter the game of new accessories designed for Microsoft’s console with the Acer Xbox Edition 28 inches. The device has HDMI 2.1 and supports 4K at 120Hz. Its response time is 1 ms and VESA DisplayHDR 400 improves the contrast between dark and light tones. Price? 949.99 Dollars and will be available this fall.

