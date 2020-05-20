Has been the secure email provider Tutanota who has stated that he is working with the L3S Research Institute of the Leibniz University of Hannover on a research project called PQmail looking to implement encryption for future use on quantum computers with a freely available client.

PQmail: the first quantum email client

The motivation behind creating this service is that, once the quantum computers are available, all current email systems can be easily decrypted thanks to the enormous calculation capacity that these computers will have. This will not only happen with emails, but with any type of information that we send by instant messaging or when accessing a website. The only thing that is needed is to store the encrypted packages, and in about 10 or 15 years they will surely be decrypt with quantum computing.

Many applications that use quantum encryption have already been developed, but there is still no email client that uses it, even though confidentiality in emails is very important. That is where PQmail is born.

The project to create PQmail has European Union funding at € 533,340, and the researchers say they plan to integrate secure quantum encryption into Tutanota’s email client to create a functional prototype that can be used by users. Once completed, the emails will be encrypted so that a quantum computer other than the recipient’s is prevented from reading its content.

It can be used for free by Tutanota users

The project will analyze various post-quantum algorithms from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which are still in the process of standardization. Once they choose it, they will design a hybrid communications protocol that supports the system PFS (Perfect Forward Secrecy), which guarantees that the encryption keys are not compromised at any time.

Once the system is integrated, any Tutanota client will be able to use the quantum email service completely free of charge as if it were the current email system, also taking into account that both parties have a quantum computer capable of receiving the encrypted information.

As the first such system, investing in the development of quantum technology can offer Europe a significant competitive advantage over other countries, hence some of the project funding comes from the EU.