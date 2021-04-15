design, interior, technology and autonomy

Mercedes Benz, like many other manufacturers, continues its electrified strategy. On this occasion they presented the EQS, a vehicle whose main focus is the luxury. This segment, although still a minority, has also shown interest in electric cars in recent years. Thus, the Mercedes-Benz EQS wants to become the ideal choice for those who, in addition to seeking luxury, want to take advantage of all the benefits of the latest mobility technologies.

As the German firm explains, the Mercedes-Benz EQS is a proposal that combines design, technology, functionality and connectivity. And as regards the first item, we find a car of large dimensions. The EQS measures 5.21 m long, 1.93 m wide, 1.51 high, and has a 3.2 m wheelbase. The idea, obviously, is that passengers have enough space to be comfortable.

Despite being a huge vehicle, the Mercedes-Benz EQS promises to be “The most aerodynamic mass-produced car in the world”. Its drag coefficient (Cx) is 0.20, a figure that sets a new world record. How did they do it? Mercedes notes that its engineers focused on creating a specific design for an electric car. In this way they integrated multiple exterior details that greatly benefit the aerodynamics. For example, doors with a retractable handle.

An interior straight out of a science fiction novel

And if the exterior design isn’t enough to turn heads, the interior is a real madness. The Mercedes-Benz EQS is the closest thing to a science fiction spaceship. The dashboard is a glass – optional – 1.41 meters long stretching from side to side. It is so large that it has been possible to integrate three screens with different purposes.

The first, of 12.3 ″, works as a digital dashboard behind the wheel. In the central part there is another panel of 17.7 ″ with all kinds of haptic feedback touch controls. This panel is also used to view multimedia content and the navigation system, among others. Finally, the third screen, from 12.3 ″, is right in front of the passenger. It basically works as a mirror for important information that is displayed on the other two screens. It also has Head-Up Display.

The impressive dashboard is only a small part of its technological offering. The Mercedes-Benz EQS integrates the Energizing Air Control Plus, a system to improve indoor air quality. On the other hand, you have up to 350 sensors to provide driving assistance. As optional equipment the Drive Pilot, an autonomous driving system that works as long as the vehicle does not exceed a speed of 60 km / h.

“This saves the driver work and gives him time to devote to other activities, such as surfing the internet or checking his e-mails in the office on wheels.

The company defines the Mercedes-Benz EQS as a smart car with the ability to learn automatically. In addition to detect the language spoken by passengers, the sensors can identify the driver blink to launch a warning. The vehicle is capable of adapt to passenger preferences to customize infotainment and comfort options.

Autonomy of the Mercedes-Benz EQS

The Mercedes-Benz EQS will be available in two versions. The EQS 450+ it integrates a rear-wheel drive and its power is 245 kW (333 hp). His maximum speed is 210 km / h And it can accelerate from 0 to 100 in 6.2 seconds. This model incorporates a 90 kWh or 107.8 kWh battery; the second is able to offer up to 770 kilometers of autonomy under the WLTP cycle.

For its part, the model EQS 580 4MATIC It has all-wheel drive and an output of 385 kW (523 hp). Its maximum speed remains at 210 km / h, however, accelerates from 0 to 100 in just 4.3 seconds. Unlike its younger brother, the 580 4MATIC will only be sold – for now – with the 107.8 kWh battery. In the future Mercedes will introduce a third high-performance model whose power is 560 kW.

It should be noted that the Mercedes-Benz EQS battery has support for direct current fast charging of up to 200 kW, being possible up to 300 km in just 15 minutes (280 km on the EQS 580 4MATIC). At the moment, yes, the manufacturer has not revealed the prices. Although we can tell you that they will not be available to any pocket.

