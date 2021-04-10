These are the best apps to design and create on your mobile similar to Canva. They are free and easy to use!

If you are looking for an image and logo editor similar to Canva, these options are ideal for you. We show you the 8 best alternatives to Canva in order to design and create since Android.

Canva is a Web page created for design and edit multiple images, logos, flyers, posts for social networks with various colors, styles and themes.

It provides hundreds of easy-to-use templates; however, although some functions are free, many of the templates are available for the PRO version and your system is not compatible with all web browsers.

For this reason, some users decide to look for other similar alternatives with an equally extensive gallery and with useful elements to design and create on your mobile. But what are the best graphic design apps to create from Android?

These are the best Canva-like programs for Android

If you thought that Canva It was your only alternative, you are wrong. There are many options with functions and features similar and also very complete and comfortable When it comes to working from your mobile, take a look at the following options:

Desygner

Desygner is one of the Canva-like programs on Android easier to use and with more than 1,000,000 million designs available. Among its main characteristics we can highlight its ability to edit, design and customize graphics for all types of business or entrepreneurship.

In addition, it has a extensive library with a lot of templates available to let your imagination fly, and better yet, to start using it you will not need any type of professional knowledge.

Pixlr

Pixlr it’s a photo editor very popular with amazing effects, filters and overlays for creating professional finished work from Android. Its interface is very comfortable and easy to use and it is very well organized.

Thank you to your tools and functions you can do the following: create photo collages, enhance selfies and pictures, posters, sketches, add colors, blur colors, resize shapes or objects and even share your favorite creations on social networks.

Adobe spark

Do you want an original image for your business or other occasion? Then Adobe spark it may be the ideal option for you. It is a Canva-like app and that also offers multiple options to edit and apply effects and filters spectacular to your designs.

Their templates are very original and they are full of color and fun so that when it comes time to work you have a wide variety of designs with tools to change size and fonts. You can also trim, shading, animate videos and even combine photos more than 1,000,000 patterns available and free.

BeFunky Photo Editor

BeFunky Photo Editor It’s one of the image editors most popular of the moment. It has been developed and created so that you can make fantastic designs from the comfort of your mobile. Its tool is very complete and it has nothing to envy Canva.

Thanks to your multifunctional system you will be able to do the following: add special effects (Vintage, Pop Art, Grunge, Viewfinder …), add borders, fonts, objects and animated accessories to give joy to your creations. Best of all, your advertising is non-invasive and does not have a watermark.

Logo Creator – Tailor Brands

If you are starting a business or have a new venture in mind, the first thing to consider is your brand. And what better idea than to start design your own logo. With this application you will be able to design and edit logos with professional finishes in minutes.

In addition, it has EPS vector formats, variety of fonts and thousands of templates to create the perfect logo and ideal for the visual identity of your brand. The best of all is that it gives you creative freedom So you can try designs totally free, although when it is ready you will have to pay a small fee.

Adobe Photoshop Express

When we talk about Photoshop, we mean one of the most popular editors in the world of graphic editing and, of course, used by millions of people globally. This has logically made it one of the favorites and similar to Canva in order to design and create on your mobile.

It is capable of eliminate noise, blur backgrounds, customize with styles, make collages, create memes, design logos, add borders and colors and include effects, filters, and skins thanks to his work tools.

PicMonkey Photo Editor

If you are looking for a Canva-like app, surely Picmonkey can help you. It’s about a editing software quite effective and with fairly comprehensive pocket tools for draw, retouch, Edit, trim, adjust and whatever it takes to create images and logos worthy of admiration.

In addition, you can use makeup tools to give that ideal retouch to your face, add text to photos and graphic stickers. And if that were not enough, you can share your creations (photos, memes, collages, flyers, banners, presentations and posters) in the social media with friends and family.

Fotor

Fotor is a Canva-like tool which enables edit photos like a graphic designer. It includes a wide variety of customizable filters, effects and functions for professionals and amateurs.

What’s more, Fotor comes with a variety of classic and magazine templates, automatic adjustments, stickers, frames and fonts for more creative jobs and originals.

As you will see, these are the best Canva-like apps to edit photos and logos like a professional, enter and download one of them from the store Google play. If you liked this article, surely you will appreciate these 6 tips from Google to edit photos with your mobile.

