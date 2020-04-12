It is a cool April night and, at the intersection between Avenida Santa Fe and Avenida Coronel Díaz, there are hardly any buses and taxis. On the sidewalk, sitting on a step or leaning on their bikes, the Rappi delivery men wait with their eyes fixed on the screens of their cell phones.

Since the president Alberto Fernández decreed the mandatory quarantine -which then extended until April 26- to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the streets of Buenos Aires (and from the rest of the country) they are almost empty. Nevertheless, the presence of those who work through the delivery applications persists.

While the presidential decree enables them to continue circulating to provide supply, Their way of working changed a lot: they went from dodging cars and buses to pedaling on deserted streets. In addition, they quadrupled the number of orders they receive per day.

To his usual clothing, many added a chinstrap and latex gloves. Others, most choose to cover their mouths with a fleece collar or scarf. The most far-sighted people carry in their backpacks a kit with alcohol gel and some cleaning product to disinfect the boxes, after delivering each order.

Safety and hygiene measures -explain to Infobae– they took them based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Health of the Nation. The companies they work for were advised, but those who spoke with this medium did not supply any of the products. Here, they tell how they make their deals in times of pandemic.

The clock strikes 8:49 p.m. and Dylan Abreu (31) has just withdrawn what, in a few minutes, will be a person’s dinner. While placing the order in the backpack, the Venezuelan delivery man receives through the Orders application already (for which he has been working for two years) the customer’s address: Avenida Córdoba to 2000.

He gets on the bike and starts pedaling. Although by custom it does it at full speed, it is no longer necessary. You also don’t have to zig-zag between cars: the semi-empty street allows you to reach your destination in a few minutes.

Before ringing the bell, he feeds a chinstrap that, until a little while ago, he had hung around his neck. But it will not be necessary because you will not interact (social distance through) with your client. Through the app’s chat, they ask you to ring the bell, leave the bag at the door and leave. Interaction is 100% digital.

Alfredo Alemán (30) is also from Venezuela. Five years ago he arrived in Argentina. Before starting work as a delivery in Rappi (four months ago) he was a cook and manager of a bar in a bowling alley. Alfredo speaks calmly, while activating the application on his cell phone to start receiving orders. A long night awaits you, he says.

Since confinement was established the number of orders has skyrocketed. “Three or four can reach us immediately. If they are long transfers, you have to have many legs to pedal. It is not easy to take risks on the street. With the virus it is necessary to take the corresponding precautionary measures: keep a safe distance, take care of the client and take care of yourself”Warns the young man, who chooses not to take off his chin to talk.

On its own initiative, in addition, bought a disinfectant to spray the products (other than food) before putting them in the backpack and after making the delivery to disinfect the box. He also carries a small bottle of gel alcohol that he uses constantly..

In recent weeks, Aleman explains, customer orders have been tinged with fear of exposure. “Yesterday they asked me to leave the product in the elevator and mark the apartment floor to send it to you. Then they sent me the money. At no time did I have contact with the person. It is a precautionary measure and it is understood: there is a little fear“He maintains.

In Argentina, the Rappi, Glovo and Orders Now applications operate. From the decree that establishes “social, preventive and compulsory isolation” they implemented the option “leave at the door” or “delivery without contact” and encourage payment through electronic means, offering discounts and free shipping to those over 65 years.

“We observed an increase in the demand for orders placed both in supermarkets and in pharmacies. In the latter, compared to the usual average sales, the orders placed by users quadrupled. There is a clear interest in purchasing products related to personal hygiene ”, they explain to Infobae from Rappi Argentina.

The most requested products? Tin cans, bleach, fruits and vegetables, milk, eggs and yogurt. In kiosks, alcohol gel is among the best-selling products.

In addition to what they buy, those who use the delivery service also modified their behaviors based on the coronavirus. “They are a little paranoid. Sometimes, the application requires us to put the signature and do not want to touch the phone. So I have to write to the support area to ask for help. Before it was quite the opposite: they would go down to look for their orders, they would greet you and sometimes they would even shake your hand. With the pandemic all that disappeared”Says Glovo delivery man Carlos Barroso.

Carlos is 23 years old and is Venezuelan. She is wearing a chinstrap with a tropical print fabric sewn by her mother-in-law, and her hands clad in latex gloves, which she put on before starting her eight-hour workday.

During the last twenty days, he explains, he frequents more pharmacies and supermarkets than kiosks and food shops. “Many customers ask us to go buy gel alcohol and bleach. If we do not succeed, the order is canceled“, bill.

What about tips? The dealers consulted by Infobae They assure that, despite the fear, customers leave them a good tip. “I take between 600 and 700 pesos a dayDixon says. “A novel thing, which some are implementing, is that They send us to withdraw an order (it is generally food) and then they notify us through the chat of the application that we keep it for our great work ”, he adds.

The night progresses and Dixon Abreu’s phone rings again. Another request. This time on Pacheco de Melo street. Pick it up at a kiosk on Avenida Santa Fe. Someone ran out of cigarettes and asked for a bundle of 20. These are times of a pandemic, but for some, health is not a priority.