© Justin Sullivan

Colombian psychic predicts that a strong earthquake will soon hit the United States.

Predictions of the Colombian seer Deseret Tavares for the rest of the year 2020:

Many lives we are going to see that they go away. The year begins with energies that are directed to the topic of health. I see a new virus that will hit us harder. We will enter the year 2021 with pandemic themes. A strong tremor will come for Mexico City, a stronger one is missing. This will herald the strong tremor of Los Angeles. In the United States, Donald Trump will win the re-election, but a great scandal is coming for him because he will experience a strong internal betrayal. I continue to see an attack on the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

See more of Deseret Tavares.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.