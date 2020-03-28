Deseret Tavares: More pandemics are coming, more viruses are coming | Instagram

The famous clairvoyant Deseret Tavares has shared on YouTube that the world as we knew it will never be the same, that there will be radical changes and behind the coronavirus there will be more pandemics that will plague the world.

Tavares connected through a live with his followers to talk about the problems that currently keep the world in suspense.

The theme of the war is the following and what is happening … there are things that I cannot speak about, but one thing is that they are going to take over the food source, they are going to control the food on the planet and we are going to have A change of government and of our entire banking system, of our entire system of government and the world that we saw six months ago and that is still standing is going to last for a very short time and we are going to have a very drastic change.

Look around the 20th minute.

The clairvoyant pointed out that the deaths that are being registered are part of a “cycle closure” and the diseases will continue to plague humanity.

It is a cycle closure, many people are going to die and we are already seeing it with the coronavirus and with the more pandemics that come, more viruses are coming.

We are going to have many people who are going to leave, because this year is going to be one of changes, of serious changes, of many things that are going to happen and are going to change the world of humanity.

Deseret added some tips for his followers to be forewarned before the wave that changes are coming for humanity.

