Deseret Tavares has spoken about the problems humanity is currently facing, including the coronavirus, which he has pointed out as biological warfare.

As the clairvoyant of Hollywood says, there is a trade war between the United States and China, biological warfare is the one currently being lived with the coronavirus and this is followed by physical warfare; points is already in the world in the Third World war.

There are beings who are trying to create a conflict between countries so that the Third World War breaks out already in a physical point, there is a trade war between the United States and China, then we are going to have a war, we are already having a biological war and then we are going to have a physical confrontation.

Watch from minute 20.

Deseret shared that after the coronavirus crisis come other pandemics and crises that will panic the world.

There is a period of drought … there will be many problems with food because there will not be.

Deseret Tavares assures that the physical confrontation will be lethal, so he invites his followers to have a plan to go out with their families from the cities and safeguard themselves far from the confrontations.

The physical behavior is going to be short, but very very aggressive and is going to take many lives, said the clairvoyant.

