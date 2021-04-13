Descriptions of the Ninja Turtles in their next animated film

Last summer the news broke that Nickelodeon was developing a new animated movie Ninja Turtles / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. After a while without really having news about this project, as well as that rumor that spoke of a live action series, information about the film arrives thanks to the voice casting.

Recall that behind this film are the comedian Seth Rogen and his partners Evan Goldberg and Jeff Weaver in production capacity, through the company Point Gray Pictures, together with Jeff Rowe (“Gravity Falls”, “Connected”) will be the director , and Brendan O’Brien (“Neighbors: Sorority Rising,” “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates”) the screenwriter.

Entering fully into the information, to be treated with caution, they describe the personality of each one of the Turtles. For connoisseurs of these characters, there is not much news, but it is clear that the film is going to show that more adolescent side of these characters, to delve into the importance of teamwork and that each one has their strengths and weaknesses.

Leonardo (M), Age: 13-16, Any ethnicity, (OV) The team leader. Leo is strictly business, which goes straight to the point, except when he is showing off and describing himself with silly phrases like “to the heart of the matter.” He worries about keeping the “team” on the mission, and tells himself that his brothers would be lost without him. He is not the strongest (Ralph), nor the smartest (Donnie), nor the funniest (Mikey), but he is the hardest worker and he is proud of it. Your siblings may resent your benevolent attitude and the sermons that come with it, even when they know you are right. Leo’s greatest fear is that his brothers will realize that he needs them more than they need him.

Raphael (M), Age: 13-16, Any ethnicity, (OV) The hot head. Ralph likes to break things. Either with your fists or someone else’s when you throw it through a glass window. Ralph tends to react emotionally when he’s overwhelmed, but he’s actually super self-aware and working on it. With his hands in his pockets, his arms folded and his face sullen, he can appear a bit melancholic. But beneath his impenetrable exterior is a soft and sensitive turtle boy who is just looking for someone to open up to. Ralph, who hates any authority figure, resents Leo’s leadership and believes that he should be in charge. Your secret shame? He knows that, deep down, he wouldn’t know how to lead the team if he had to.

Michelangelo (M), Age: 13-16, Any ethnicity, (OV) The dumbest of all. With rare exceptions, he does not take anything seriously. It might seem distant or idiotic, but it actually comes from a place of wisdom and self-confidence. Mikey has his priorities in order, and the first thing on the list is to enjoy life and live in the present. He loves people and is infinitely curious, which leads him to have long conversations with complete strangers. It is that friend that you tell your whole life to within minutes of meeting him. He may not be good at martial arts training, or waking up on time, or even hygiene, but he is an inexhaustible well of positivity that his brothers often take for granted. Mikey is the one who his brothers make fun of the most, and although he always laughs at it, deep down it affects him.

Donatello (M), Age: 13-16, Any ethnicity (OV) The intellectual. It feels like Matt Damon in ‘Goodwill Hunting’. His brothers tease him for being an academic. They recognize that his intelligence is useful, but they don’t appreciate it as much as he thinks he deserves. However, his intelligence has its drawbacks. At times, his intellectual confidence can appear arrogant, and his extreme pragmatism is sometimes perceived as coldness. It’s not that you don’t worry, it’s that your brain is thinking about such complicated things that it is often paralyzed with indecision. You can convince yourself of something just as easily as you can convince yourself otherwise. Donnie knows he’s smart, but his secret fear, which he would never admit out loud, is that if he were ever surrounded by people on his level, he worries that he won’t be able to keep up. And if he’s not as smart as he thought … what is he?

At the moment, the animated film does not have a release date.

