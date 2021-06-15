Description of a clip and more details of the animated series

Marvel Studios Executive Vice President of Production, Victoria Alonso, was present the other day at a Women In Animation panel at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival. An appearance that was used to offer a preview of the new animated series “What If …?”. It was a clip from the first episode, which as we know is dedicated to the transformation of Peggy Carter into Captain Britain.

This animated series comes to show alternative scenarios of the films released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and in that context, the first chapter will show a timeline in which it was not Steve Rogers who underwent the Super Soldier experiment.

Precisely the clip shown at the event was dedicated to the transformation of Peggy Carter into Captain Britain. Howard Stark injects Carter with the serum as he Steve Rogers is “too weak” for the procedure. Thus, Peggy ends up donning the costume inspired by the UK flag and will wear the vibranium shield, with which she establishes such a strong bond that she is heard saying: “Where have you been all my life?”

Alonso promised that the series will be “full of surprises” with “a lot of our characters that you know and love, but a lot of them are doing other things, and then there are other characters.” He called it a “nice way to get creatively inspired by new ideas and look at things through a different lens.” and advances: “What would happen if our characters were turned upside down, backwards, and someone who is not, became” that “?”.

Marvel Studios’ first animated series is expected to premiere this August and will feature multiple MCU actors voicing their iconic characters.

Animation is super exciting, it’s exciting in many ways, ”Alonso explains. Normally, when people watch animation it is at a time when they can relax. For me it was Saturday mornings … so when you have that moment, not only do you have some of your favorite characters, but these characters are doing things that maybe in your mind you thought they could be doing … Animation provides a carte blanche and an open path to travel all distances.

For the series, Alonso said that Marvel is working with companies around the world. “Part of having a more cohesive narrative voice is when you bring people together from all over the world and animation gives you that, so that’s the kind of freedom. As animation is new for us, it is an opportunity to work with different people in different places ”.

Via information | Deadline | Variety