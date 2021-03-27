Deschamps needs a can opener

03/26/2021 at 21:17 CET

France continues to be among the great favorites to win any international tournament, which does not mean that the recent draw against Ukraine (1-1) has shown the problems of ‘les bleus’ when they face teams that know how to lock themselves back. It is not something new. The team of Didier deschamps it is recognized and liked with spaces to run, as in the World Cup 2018. The ideal habitat for Mbappe.

But the world champion, the French press replies in unison, must have more resources. And, in fact, he asks the PSG striker a step forward, to improve his associative game in confined spaces.

The replica of Mbappe came in an interview with UEFA, in which he stressed the importance of “being mentally strong & rdquor; and its relationship with the goal. “Before they criticized me for not marking enough, for looking more for the watermarks. In today’s football, you have to score & rdquor ;, he stressed.

The question is how to get to the goal. “We lacked creativity and mobility & rdquor ;, recognized Lucas Hernandez after the match against Ukraine. Deschamps He spoke of “important rotations & rdquor ;. But the options are multiple. In France there is speculation with a return to 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, but regardless of the drawing, the entry of more offensive profiles in the medullary is expected. Paul pogba, Tanguy Ndombélé or, above all, Thomas lemar.

Without Kanté, who left the call due to some discomfort in the hamstrings of his left leg, a place opens in the eleven, from which a gray could also fall Rabiot. Anthony Martial and Ousmane Dembélé they are the alternatives in attack. “He has rediscovered his best level, makes the difference & rdquor ;, he said Deschamps when he returned to have the azulgrana.