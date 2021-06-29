Deschamps: Mbappé is deeply sad “

06/29/2021 at 8:58 AM CEST

Kylian Mbappé “is deeply sad” after having missed the penalty that marked the elimination of France against Switzerland in the European Championship, French coach Didier Deschamps told French television.

“When that responsibility is assumed, it can happen”he added to blame his player.

Deschamps recognized the desolation felt by the entire Gallic expedition: “Can you imagine the sadness that can be felt”, even more so since the team has reached “the end of its strength” to try to win before penalties.

“We are not used” to falling so soon, “it will take us time to digest,” he said.

He was particularly hurt because “we have done what was necessary, to win 3-1” well into the second half, and then not have been able to hold the result.

Deschamps acknowledged that his team played poorly in the first half, which ended with the Swiss winning 0-1: “The adversary has put us in difficulties, I have no problem admitting it, it is my responsibility.”

However, he avoided talking about whether this exit from the Eurocup much earlier than expected could affect his will to continue in the position: “It is not a question for today. I am sad as the group as a whole,” he said.

Mbappé, for his part, apologized to the French fans with a message on social networks in which he sang the ‘mea culpa’.

“It is very difficult to turn the page,” he said. “The sadness is immense after this elimination, we could not achieve our goal. I am devastated by the penalty. I wanted to help the team, but I failed.”