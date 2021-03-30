Deschamps is calm in the face of Mbappé’s lack of aim

03/30/2021

On at 19:31 CEST

Martí Grau

Didier Deschamps believes that Kylian Mbappé’s lack of aim should not be a major problem. In a press conference, the French coach was not very affected by the goal blot from the PSG striker. “It happens to everyone. It has happened to other players. I know Kylian well. He may have a less effective game or period. “

Even so, he was critical of the player’s lack of success against Ukraine, including his substitution in the second game against Kazakhstan. “He cannot be happy with what he did. He wasn’t very leggy in the first game. It was much more leggy against Kazakhstan, it had chances. It had no efficiency, like the others. ”

The differences between Dembélé and Coman

On the other hand, the coach considers that the Barça forward brings something different to him. Kingsley Coman, with whom he shares the same position. “They are dribblers capable of eliminating the rival. Ousmane has the ability to accelerate, and to go a little more without the ball. Walking everywhere with Barça. In absolute terms, they are not incompatible“He acknowledges that the two can play in both bands, although he assures that it is not the same.

The third match, against Pjanic’s Bosnia

For tomorrow’s game (20:45), the French team will face Bosnia Herzegovina led by the Barça midfielder, Miralem Pjanic. Deschamps, who claims to know the footballer well, acknowledges his enormous talent. “He has become a man ever since. His trajectory does not surprise me. Always a pleasure to meet you in the field. “

He also took the opportunity to highlight the delicate moment that the Bosnian is going through at Barça, without having much prominence. “You are in a difficult situation. But we all know his talent and he still has very good years ahead of him.. “

After drawing the first match against Ukraine and winning the second against Kazakhstan, the French coach hopes to continue the upward trend in the third and final match of this national break. A victory would continue to keep them as solo leaders ahead of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.