Deschamps gets on the Barça wave

03/28/2021

On at 09:08 CEST

Jonathan Moreno

Didier Deschamps will renew his starting lineup from top to bottom to face Kazakhstan. The Baiona coach was not satisfied with the performance of his players last Wednesday. Griezmann’s marvel was not enough to subdue a combative Ukrainian team. Regardless of the tie, the solidity that characterizes the ‘bleus’ and that led them to glory in Russia was conspicuous by its absence. The world champion is not the battle-hardened bloc of yesteryear and is often condescending to her opponents. Shevchenko and his men took advantage of it in Saint Denis.

The facelift of the eleven will be total, starting with the defensive line, in which the only one who could repeat is the Real Madrid player Varane. Lenglet would enter to form a tandem on the axis.

Pogba will accompany Adrien Rabiot in the creation, escorted in the bands by Coman and Dembélé. The ‘Mosquito’ already enjoyed minutes against Ukraine and it seems that they are gaining the confidence of the coach. Griezmann will appear for the midfielder and Martial will be the most advanced player. Mbappé, who did not assimilate his replacement well, will wait on the bench.

Probable lineups

Kazakhstan: Pokatilov; Alip, Marochkin, Erlanov; Beysebekov, Abiken, Zaynutdinov, Tagybergen, Shomko; Aymbetov, Fedin.

France: Lloris; Dubois, Varane, Lenglet, Digne; Pogba, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Coman; Martial.

Referee: Kulbakov (Bulgaria).

Countryside: Astana Arena (3:00 p.m.).