Thursday May 28, 2020

The France coach did not keep up with Germany, Spain and England due to the return of their respective leagues, ensuring that there is an inconsistency between the rules and what finally happens on the field. In addition, he criticized that the League and the Premie only think about the return of men’s soccer.

Not everyone is happy with the return of soccer. While the vast majority of fans celebrate the revival of the main European leagues, Didier Deschamps, coach of the French team, criticized the return to activity of Germany and what is coming for Spain and England.

«I see players playing a game with all the elements of football: contacts and disputes. And then we see alternates in the stands with masks two meters away from each other. I honestly don’t get it. Does the risk increase in the stands? What an inconsistency! ”The coach told Le Parisien.

On the cases of Spain and England, which have already scheduled the return of their respective tournaments, the former midfielder pointed out that the economic reason for the decision is evident, leaving aside the health of those involved

“They are planning the resumption of the League and the Premier League, but they have decided not to retake the women’s championships, which generate a lot of income. That says it all! “Said the technical champion of the world in Russia 2018.

Finally, Deschamps highlighted Noël Le Graët, president of the French Football Federation, for being “the only football personality above the fight. He knows how to make good decisions at the right time when the situation demands it ». Remembering Ligue 1, the season ended, as did the Netherlands and Belgium.