The return to the so-called ‘new normal’ will be done in four phases

Each one foresees a duration of two weeks

The de-escalation that will end up returning us to the so-called new normality after confinement also contemplates when the population will be able to freely take the car. We review all the assumptions.

The progressive return to normality after lockdown has started. As Pedro Sánchez declared yesterday, it will be carried out in four different phases that will be applied depending on the development of the coronavirus epidemic in each province. This obviously affects free mobility by car, that is, mobility that is outside the assumptions contemplated and allowed since the declaration of the state of alarm.

We are currently in the Phase 0 of the plan, and there is no news regarding mobility on the roads. It also doesn’t change much during the Phase 1, which in theory will be in force between the 11th and 25th of May –the variations by territory will be communicated in due course–, although it should be noted that as of its entry, people living in the same address will be allowed to travel together in the same car. If this is not the case, it will still be necessary to maintain a social distance within the same vehicle. In this phase it is still forbidden to move to second homes or to the homes of family and friends even if they are within the same province.

The Phase 2 the de-escalation is the one that will open your hand a little in terms of mobility. It will be then when trips are allowed within the same province, either to visit family or friends or to go to a second residence. Phase 3 will remain the same in this regard.

Once these four phases have been completed, each lasting two weeks, the state of ‘new normal‘. Then, and only then, will we regain our complete freedom of movement on the road. However, it is necessary to take into account the possible mismatches that may occur due to the different speed of the virus. If a province reaches the ‘new normal’ and the contiguous province continues in Phase 3, for example, the citizens of the first cannot move to the second or vice versa.

If everything progresses as indicated in the theoretical plan, the status of ‘new normality’ will be reached, as soon as possible – and with the exception of the islands that are already in Phase 1 – on June 25. However, after that date, hygiene and social behavior recommendations will still be addressed to try to avoid a new outbreak of the virus.

