Next Monday, May 11, is the day on which those provinces that meet the requirements to contain the coronavirus with guarantees according to the Ministry of Health will win the jump to the Phase 1, next step in the de-escalation or the return to the new normality.

But how does the difference between phase 0 and phase 1 affect sports?

During Phase 0 started on May 4, individual professional and federated trainings are allowed, as well as basic professional league training and contactless sports activity. All this in terms of professional sports.

In non-professional or amateur sports, all contactless activities are allowed provided they are done individually and with adequate protection. Further, Since May 2, it is possible to run or bike within the municipal area in certain time zones.

A limitation that within each province does not affect High Level Athletes (DAN), who can train at any time and even with trainers and in natural settings. An order of the Higher Sports Council allows it as of this week, which has not prevented some like Javi Guerra from taking an expletive on the part of citizens who were unaware of the new rule.

With the jump to Phase 1, professional sports are allowed opening of high-performance centers with reinforced hygiene and protection measures and, if possible, shifts, as well as average training in professional leagues.

Sports clubs with outdoor facilities They will be the great beneficiaries in Phase 1, since they will be able to open their doors that closed on March 14 with the state of alarm. That yes, without public and only to practice sports in which there is no contact, such as athletics and tennis.

It can also be done individual sports activities by appointment in sports centers that do not involve physical contact or the use of changing rooms.

Phase 1 is slated to last a minimum of two weeks, after which the possible passage to Phase 2, the penultimate stage of the de-escalation, will be evaluated in the same way, in which professional championships could already be reopened through games behind closed doors, or with limited capacity.

