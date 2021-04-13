DeSantis suspends use of J&J vaccine in Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he will temporarily suspend the use of the COVID-19 vaccine, Johnson & Johnson, following the recommendations issued by the US regulator on Tuesday regarding the risk of thrombosis after immunization.

De Santis assures that the risk from the single dose is “minimal” and urged the population of that state to receive the J&J injection when it is available again. “I don’t think people should be scared,” said the Florida president, who received the J&J vaccine earlier this month.

“I think what they are doing is a precaution,” he told a news conference in Manatee County. “I don’t think people should worry about those who have already received it and who have had no effect. I think it will probably be very effective. But given that they are doing it (suspend) we believe that it is the appropriate thing ”, added.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred between the first six and 13 days after the vaccination.

“They found about half a dozen people who had blood clots,” DeSantis reported. “So what I’d say is a couple of things: One, we haven’t seen any significant effect with J&J here in Florida. I have the J&J. I think my arm hurt for 45 minutes and then that was it. So I think the record so far in Florida has been good, “he said.

The governor stressed that there are numerous medications that people take daily with an equal or worse risk of blood clotting. He also assured that any precaution about the minimal risk of side effects, only six cases out of almost 7 million injections, must be balanced “with the number of people who are alive today because they received the J&J vaccine.”

“There is no doubt that it has already saved lives,” he said. “And the same with Pfizer and Moderna. Hopefully, they will do this quickly, they will get the information, and hopefully we can move on, ”he said.

DeSantis reported that J&J production had recently declined compared to Pfizer and Moderna and expects shipments in the next two weeks to be much less than last week’s 300,000 doses. “And most of those J&J injections have already been used. So in terms of availability, I think it will still have a very strong vaccine availability. “