DeSantis signs laws to combat foreign influence and corporate espionage in Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed two bills at the National Guard base in Miami, bills passed by the state legislature that aim to protect Florida educational institutions and businesses from communist influence. from China and other countries.

The governor pointed to the infiltration of the Chinese Communist Party in the investigations of large universities, and explained that the state government is the one that regulates Florida universities.

“Make no mistake: China is a hostile foreign power, and each governor has a responsibility to protect his education system, and all other entities within his purview, from espionage and commercial theft carried out by the Chinese Communist Party,” Governor DeSantis said.

The bills include various measures such as having to report any donation greater than $ 50,000 that comes directly or indirectly from certain countries and penalties that include imprisonment for the theft of investigative or intellectual material that falls into the hands of certain governments.

The legislation prohibits specific agreements between public state entities and seven countries: Russia, the People’s Republic of China, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Syria and Venezuela.