DeSantis prohibits requiring proof of vaccination in Florida

The Governor of Florida, United States, Ron DeSantis, issued an executive order that prohibits companies from requiring customers to show proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to receive the service.

This would be in addition to his rejection of so-called “vaccine passports”, a documentation for the purpose of providing proof of it.

“Vaccination passports reduce individual freedom and will damage patient privacy.”

Effective immediately, Florida companies are prohibited from requiring customers to provide documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination to enter the same.

However, the order does not exempt companies such as restaurants and retail stores from screening protocols and other measures recommended by state and federal health officials.

A conflict of federal powers

“If a private company that owns the building requires its guests and employees to show a vaccine passport, the governor would have to find a way to declare it unconstitutional because at this time it is constitutional,” said Andrew Zelmanowitz, partner at the Fort Lauderdale Offices. of the Berger Singerman Law Firm.

He noted that a federal law requires employers to protect both employees and customers from hazards.

“COVID-19 is a known danger and employees must be protected and, obviously, fear here, among the other health problems, but from a legal point of view, it is a possible litigation of the employees,” he ruled.