Florida tenants and homeowners hit by the economic crisis, unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic, will be able to sleep more peacefully starting today and at least until the eve of the 1st. of August.

A few hours after a moratorium expired that prevents evictions of tenants who cannot afford the rent, as well as homeowners unable to meet their mortgages, Governor Ron DeSantis approved to extend the financial aid measure.

In other words, if you can’t afford the rent because you lost your job to the coronavirus, your landlord can’t put you out on the street. Not at the moment, according to the executive order.

This means that eviction cases in the South Florida courts will be held for at least another month. The governor had already extended this order several times.

As coronavirus cases continue to rebound in Florida and the state unemployment rate continues to rise, the 30-day extension of the state’s ban on evictions and foreclosures provides respite and gives more time for people to return to the labor market or get unemployment benefits, for many hitherto unreachable.

