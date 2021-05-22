DeSantis enacted tax holidays in Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 7061, Florida’s tax reduction package.

This agrees to temporarily suspend taxes on sales of school supplies, emergency preparedness purchases, and recreational activities intended to encourage people to return to the great outdoors, music venues, museums, and other pandemic efforts.

“In Florida, we are providing more than $ 168 million in taxpayer savings for families and businesses (…) I am proud that we have legislative leaders like Senate President Wilton Simpson, Speaker Chris Sprowls, Senator Ana María Rodríguez and Representative Bobby Payne who understand that we empower Floridians through tax cuts, not increases. From permanent tax breaks to permanent tax breaks that help seniors live independently, I am committed to continuing to reduce the tax burden for all residents of our state. “

The state is expected to collect about $ 1 billion annually from online sales tax collection.

The first of these holidays comes next week during a 10-day period in which Floridians can prepare for the upcoming hurricane season without paying sales tax on certain purchases.

In late July and early August, Floridians will not have to pay sales tax for school supplies, some clothing, and the first $ 1,000 for a computer.

New to the “tax vacation” program is “Freedom Week” during the first week of July for recreational shopping, as well as buying tickets to concerts, sporting events, and museums.

The Republican governor used the bill signing event at a Home Depot in Pensacola to criticize other states that he said implemented “repressive policies” during the coronavirus outbreak that “locked up their people.”

Source wsvn.com