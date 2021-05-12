DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Florida after pipeline shutdown

In the evening hours of this Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Florida due to the closure of the Colonial Pipeline on Saturday, May 7.

Colonial Pipeline, a major US pipeline operator, was the target of a cyberattack that disabled certain computer systems responsible for sustaining pipeline operations.

Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in response to the gasoline shortage.

Notably, the executive order signed by DeSantis activates the Florida National Guard, as needed, and directs state emergency management officials to work with federal and local officials.

DeSantis expressed his fear that the gasoline shortage could cause damage to the economy of the state of Florida and the lives of its residents.