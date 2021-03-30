DeSantis assures that Florida will not impose the “vaccination passport”

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, assured this Monday that he will not allow the imposition of the “vaccination passport” against COVID-19 by municipal and county authorities for the realization of certain determined within the state.

“It is completely unacceptable for the government or the private sector to impose a requirement to prove that someone is vaccinated to participate in normal society,” DeSantis warned. The regional president also informed that he will issue a decree prohibiting any such measure in Florida.

According to the Washington Post, the White House and the private sector in the United States are working to develop a vaccination passport standard that certifies that its carrier is immunized against COVID-19, the same initiative that the European Union (EU) is also preparing.

Florida began vaccinating people over 40 years old on Monday, a step prior to including those over 18 next week, and at a time when cases of COVID-19 variants are increasing rapidly.

The expansion of the group of people who can be vaccinated as of Monday has gone hand in hand with the increase in the supply of doses in the four open centers in Florida in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The Department of Health of that state, informed the four federal centers in the cities of Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami will apply from this day about 3,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and they will also continue to operate until May 26, that is, , one month later than initially planned.

According to official figures, Florida has applied almost 8.6 million doses to date, of which 2.9 million correspond to second doses of Pfizer or Moderna, while of Johnson & Johnson, a single dose, more have been supplied. of 220,000.

With information from Telemundo