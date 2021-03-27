Derrier Exposed, Kourtney Kardashian Beats Kylie Jenner?

Derrier Revealed, Kourtney Kardashian Beats Kylie Jenner? | INSTAGRAM

The older and younger sisters of the most famous and mediatic family nucleus in the United States, the famous Kardashian jenner, They have many things in common and others, not so much, however, something that we must highlight is the unique beauty that everyone has, from Kourtney Kardashian, to Kylie jenner.

To begin with, between Kourtney and Kylie there are 18 years of difference, because, as we know, the first mentioned is the oldest of the five sisters and, although many are confused, the second in question is the youngest of the whole “Klan Kardashian Jenner”.

It is more than well known that the owner of Kylie Cosmetics, currently triumphs to the fullest with their companies, and not only in their country, but also internationally, as well as being one of the American celebrities with the most followers, at least on Instagram, where both beautiful mothers pose for promote the best and exclusive product brands, for which they are highly paid.

We also know that both members of the famous family, have their respective and successful companies and on more than one occasion we have seen them collaborating, in order to increase their sales and at the same time, be increasingly known worldwide.

Yes OK, The big sister of the Kardahian Jenner clan, she had tried to stay out of the spotlight as much as possible and the media scandals her family goes through on various occasions, currently we have seen her a little less painful, and in her respective official profile she has shared splendid photographs wearing the most attractive outfits, showing a lot of skin, following in the footsteps of all her younger sisters

Perhaps Kourtney Kardashian is listed as the least known of the five, but this does not detract from the incomparable beauty she possesses, which, by the way, it should be noted that she has not been touched by any scalpel yet, and thanks to this, she is the only one of the family that has not undergone cosmetic treatments with surgeons, so we can say that it is still natural.

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner, who is now the queen of social networks, and the one with the greatest reach of all the “KJ” sisters, we know that she has undergone several surgical treatments, which have helped her show off that stunning silhouette and beautiful face, although, it must be recognized that he has perfectly known how to keep his dangerous curves intact and marked that abdomen, because he performs daily exercises that help to mold his curvy figure.

Knowing this, we can then conclude that, if there were a totally natural beauty contest, the winner would undoubtedly be the beautiful Kourtney, because at her age and after having had her little ones, she has remained intact and it seems that the years do not pass. nor by his face, much less by his figure.

That is why, just yesterday afternoon, the beautiful businesswoman placed a splendid image from her profile, where she proudly shows off in an incredible silver glitter swimsuit, posing lying on her back on the shore of an impressive and extremely elegant pool , leaving her beautiful tanned silhouette exposed, showing that she also knows how to pose vainly.

Of course, the beautiful “Kourt” has learned from this art of posing from her famous sisters, of course, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Khlóe have mastered all the techniques and it seems that the older sister had the best teachers and for these reasons he has decided to follow in his footsteps, placing these types of images with increasing frequency, making his number of followers rise rapidly.