There were doubts and it was something logical. Derrick Rose he’s had a lot of bad luck in his career with injuries, but his level has always been a scandal when he’s been comfortable on a basketball court. And so it is happening with New York Knicks.

Great numbers from Rose, who is almost 20 points per game, more than 50% correct from the triple and almost 60% from field goals. Also, the +/- is nothing more and nothing less than 105 with the Bulls’ MVP on the track. A madman named Derrick.