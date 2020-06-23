The new ones Detroit Pistons they are taking shape. In the presentation as new General Manager of the brand new signing Troy WeaverHe reviewed the fundamental lines of the project he has in mind for the Motor City franchise. Many believed that they would bet on a long-term vision in which the vestiges of the squad that was called to do something important in the previous years were sacrificed from the beginning, but Drummond’s departure in the middle of this campaign seems sufficient. Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin They will take the helm of the new Pistons project.

« I am very excited to be able to work with this great team and this great city. I am especially excited to meet Blake; I know him well from his university stage. I want to express his options to do something important in the NBA and I can assure that he is part of my future plans in the Pistons. « , he declares on ESPN Troy Weaver In reference to a player who has a contract until next year, an option to match his contract by a team in 2021/22 may be exercised, paying him $ 38.9 million.

Another question is Derrick Rose. At 31 years old, the legendary baseman had found good feelings in Detroit Pistons and he can breathe easy knowing that he will continue to be part of a team in which he will not have much competitive pressure and will enjoy some freedom, ideal conditions for his attempts to re-green laurels. « We are excited to have him and we want him to stay healthy so that he can contribute all his talent. We feel that we can make a good mix between young values ​​and these two accomplished stars. This city deserves to have a winning team, » he assured. Troy Weaver, a man with a huge job ahead of him.