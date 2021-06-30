Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane for interim heavyweight belt

Derrick Lewis will face Ciryl Gane for the UFC interim heavyweight championship.

This Monday, the UFC president confirmed the heavyweight contest to journalist Brett Okamoto. The Lewis vs. Gane matchup will take place at UFC 265 on August 7 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

It was presumed that ‘The Black Beast’ would go for the championship against the division monarch, Francis Ngannou, in his first title defense. But, unfortunately the promoter did not reach an agreement with the Cameroonian. So it was decided to create an interim belt, which will be contested by Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane, in the main fight of the evening on Saturday, August 7.

Lewis, a former belt challenger, has a record of 25 wins, 21 of them completions, and 7 losses. He has accumulated a streak of 4 consecutive victories, the last of which was a brutal KO against Curtis Blaydes. In 2018 he had the opportunity to fight for the heavyweight crown, against Daniel Cormier, but was subdued.

Ciryl Gane is undefeated with a professional record of 9 wins and no losses. In the UFC, he won all 6 of his fights. His last and recent victory was a unanimous decision against Alexander Volkov, at UFC Vegas 30.

Francis Ngannou, who has reigned at 265 pounds for three months, was unavailable for the date the UFC estimated to schedule his first defense. This, added to the fact that for Dana White, Lewis and Gane were deserving of an immediate starting chance, they were the causes for the decision to carry out this fight.

The Cameroonian, unhappy with the decision made by the UFC, expressed himself on social networks.

I remember my interim title fight against Jairzinho…. oh wait 🙄 – Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 28, 2021

“I remember my fight for the interim championship against Jairzinho … oh wait 🙄”

Ngannou, alluding to his fight with Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who was unbeaten, managed to cut his streak and finish it in 20 seconds. For many, after this victory he deserved a fight for the belt. At that time Stipe Miocic was the one who reigned the division. However, he had to wait as it was decided to schedule the trilogy with Daniel Cormier.

For his part, Marquel Martin, his representative spoke with ESPN, to demonstrate after the news that took them by surprise.

“This completely surprises us. Making an interim title too early, if you see the history of this division, it takes you by surprise. Francis is just coming back to get back to training, and he only won his belt three months ago. We are not sure of the reason behind this. But hopefully it clears up and solves something with the UFC soon. At the end of the day, they control these decisions. “

