Derrick Lewis to face Ciryl Gane for interim belt in UFC 265 main event

Change plans on the UFC 265 card: A match to crown an interim champion between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane it will be the star of the billboard.

The match was confirmed by Dana White in conversation with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto the afternoon of this Monday. Ngannou indicated that he is not ready to defend the belt in August, and the organization decided to hold the bout for the interim belt.

Lewis, he will have his second chance for the division belt. At his first opportunity, he faced Daniel cormier on UFC 230, where it was finished by the former champion.

In his next fight, he was knocked out by Junior Dos Santos on UFC Fight Night 146. After the fight, he won his next four fights. Derrick comes from knocking out Curtis blaydes in the stellar of UFC Vegas 19.

I win, is considered the new promise of the full weights of the octagon. The Frenchman became known for being the champion of TKO MMA. Cyril he is undefeated in his eight bouts. In his last fight, he beat Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision in the stellar of UFC Vegas 30.

The fighter of MMA Factory stands out for his speed and balance both standing and on the canvas, with 3 wins for KO / TKO and 3 by way of completion.

UFC 265 It will be held on August 7 in a place to be defined.

