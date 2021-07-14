Derrick Lewis feels like nothing changes in a fight for the interim belt at UFC 265: “My pay remains the same”

For Derrick Lewis, there is no frustration in not fighting for the linear belt against Francis Ngannou. “The Black Beast” he said he is not interested in his rival Ciryl Gane, or the champion. For him, the important thing is to get paid at the end of the event.

The statements were made in an interview with MMA Junkie.

“I don’t really care. They pay me to fight Francis and they will also pay me to fight Ciryl, so it doesn’t matter to me. I am still being paid in the same way ”, he claimed Lewis.

When asked about the qualities of Ciryl Gane, the American recognized the talent of the French fighter but showed confidence in coming out with the victory.

“Ciryl Gane is a good fighter and he is dangerous. He is flat most of the time and he is also an expert. Since he is a smart fighter, we will have a fun fight. I don’t care if he’s going to try to stay away or he’s going to try those extravagant kicks, I know I’m going to have my moment in the fight. “ concluded Derrick.

Current number two of the full weights, Derrick Lewis will face Ciryl Gane on UFC 265, next August 7. The bout will be valid for the division’s interim belt. The winner will face the linear champion Francis Ngannou. Derrick has a record of 25-7, and stands out for his dangerous fists with 20 wins for KO / TKO.

