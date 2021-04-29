Derrick Lewis believes to end Francis Ngannou in the first exchange

Derrick Lewis, ‘The Black Beast’, is convinced that he will finish off heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

UFC President Dana White confirmed that heavyweight monarch Francis Ngannou’s first defense will be against Lewis. Rival he has already faced, the rematch is expected to be in August.

The first time they saw each other was in 2018, at the UFC 226 event. Lewis beat the Cameroonian on the judges’ card, by unanimous decision. But for most sports fans it was a total disappointment, a match that did not live up to expectations. Facing two dangerous contenders with great knockout power, the fight was expected to end differently.

This time, ‘The Black Beast’ claims that both have improved since then, and promises an explosive combat and pure punch.

“It will be a fun fight. We both learned a lot from that time. We have improved since that fight, so it should be a fun fight. It will be a multi-round fight. Five rounds, which will not be to fall asleep from sleep. Five rounds of trading and hitting, it will be interesting to watch. I am looking forward to it. ” Lewis for ESPN.

In addition, Lewis (25-7), predicts to finish with Francis Ngannou (16-3), and believes that he will turn off the lights as soon as they go to the first trade.

“I would say that, in the first trade, I will knock him out. He almost knocked out Curtis Blaydes in the first exchange, but he got on the bike and ran. I feel it in my heart. Especially if it’s about the way he’s been doing with the other guys. Especially the way he went against Jairzinho Rozenstruik. If he comes in and tries to fight me like that, then he’s sure I’ll knock him out. “

Finally, he explained why his first fight with the Cameroonian unfolded in such a way.

“I blame myself. It really wasn’t his fault. I’m not going to sit here and blame him. I’ll say it was mostly my fault. For that fight, I came in with half training and I didn’t take care of my body the way I was supposed to, so I blame myself. Now that I have more experience, I know what I need to do to finish the job. “

