Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane react when they find out that they will contest the title

Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane have reacted after being scheduled to fight for the interim heavyweight title on August 7 at UFC 265.

After weeks where the UFC president had been hinting that the rematch fight against Derrick Lewis would be the next one against champion Francis Ngannou, the promoter surprised locals and strangers on Monday afternoon by announcing Lewis vs. I win.

It was certainly an extremely surprising announcement. Especially considering that Francis Ngannou won the belt on March 27 at UFC 260. In addition, the Cameroonian is in perfect health. Ngannou and his team have already given their opinion on this.

Regardless of Ngannou’s disapproval, both Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane were excited to learn that their next fight will be for the title.

‘The Black Beast’ reacts:

Via Derrick’s IG pic.twitter.com/YQJIm3GTuQ – Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) June 28, 2021

“Five rounds baby! Go!

Ciryl Gane expressed her joy through her twitter account.

I never say no to challenges. 🏆 Thank you @mgmtfactory for this supersonic rise. @ Fernandlopez, we got work to do! #AnyoneAnywhere pic.twitter.com/1lnAxiVB37 – Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) June 28, 2021

“I never say no to challenges. Thanks @mgmfactory for this super sonic climb. Fernand Lopez we have work to do #QuienseaDondesea “

Derrick Lewis most recently competed last February at UFC Vegas 19. There, he scored a second round KO victory over contender Curtis Blaydes.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane recently improved her perfect record to 9-0 on Saturday. The Frenchman defeated former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane meet for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 265?

