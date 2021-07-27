Derrick Jones validates his player option with Portland Trail Blazers

Derrick Jones Jr. will exhaust the contract that binds him to Portland Trail Blazers. The forward will validate his player option corresponding to the 2021-2022 course. His idea is to continue in the Blazers. And he will do so for a salary of $ 9.72 million.

Jones Jr. signed with Portland in 2020 after leaving Miami. It was a 19 million dollar contract for 2 seasons. The second, player option. Just the campaign that he is now going to secure.

Forward without drafting. But already with extensive experience in the NBA. He has been in the league for 5 years. The last one was the first with Portland. He averaged 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 22.7 minutes. He played 58 regular league games. He started 43 times.

The most striking thing as a professional was his title of champion of the dunks. It happened at the 2020 All-Star. But he’s still young. The former UNLV is 24 years old. He is a good complement player in the second unit. It looks like he will have a long NBA career, if injuries respect him.