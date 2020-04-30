Faith is having hope in things that are not seen, that are true, and at the same time it is a means of action. Well, yes, Mr. or Mrs. reader, have Faith in your old or young admiration for the music of your loves because a new apostle has come to show them the way of hope, and thus avoid them, to keep their vigilance when they find no reason to believe that everything has a solution in this blessed music of their loves. Thus began the review in 2018 of the first full length of the debut album by Tifton, Georgia native DERRICK DOVE and his The Peacemakers. A sensational album full of southern rock and soul, which was one of the leading works of that year.

Two years later, and soon, the next work by Derrick Dove will be published, and for this reason, we have had the fortune to carry out a short interview with the artist where he will tell us a bit about his past, present and closest future, as well as the odd curiosity. A luxury for this house to have their words and to be able to thank their manager and artist for their generosity.

How did Derrick start in the world of music? What was the first thing that made you want to be a musician?

I grew up around music. My dad played in local bands and was also a radio DJ. I got my first drummer when I was around 3 years old and started playing in my father’s band when I was 10 years old. However, he always sang. I sang at school, I sang at home, I sang to whoever wanted to listen! When I was 12 years old I saw Stevie Ray Vaughan on television and decided right then that I wanted to play the guitar. So I started playing the guitar around 11-12 years old. My dad taught me some chords and the introduction to Johnny B Goode! I switched from drums to guitar in his band when I was 12-13 years old.

You could say that his music is close to southern rock, but are there other musical styles that are part of his music?

I call it Southern-Fried Blues Rock. Southern Rock is a mix of Blues, Country and Rock n Roll. I also like to add some Soul & funk there. I think my father’s wide range of musical tastes really helped me open my mind to things I wouldn’t have heard on my own. We hear everything from Little Richard to Jimmy Buffett, Bob Seger, Deep Purple, and Everly Brothers.

Your 2018 album Derrick Dove made a huge impact in the media due to that crossover between the southern blues and his voice that sometimes looks like Bob Seger, although that sound and that fantastic LP is not possible without a producer and a great band. Behind, how was he recording and how did he recruit the members of the group?

Me, drummer Jamie Richardson and bassist Don Hill, have been playing together for over 15 years in different bands. By playing 4-6 nights a week for years in a row, you learn to listen to other people and you learn to join. I am a very expressive person and Jamie can tell from my body language where I am going in a song. Don has such an amazing groove feel and feel to the bass that it’s easy to play the guitar above them. JT, our keyboard player, has been with us for over 6 years. It has felt good with every body. It has a great ear for what needs to be touched or not. In fact, we rehearsed for 2 weeks straight almost every night before recording the album. We entered the studio and recorded the entire album live in 12 hours. We take time to overdub the vocals for the next few weeks after that. I wrote all the songs and we produced the album ourselves.

Singer, guitarist and composer, what are your fundamental influences in each of the three roles?

Some of my favorite singers are Bob Seger, Otis Redding, Little Milton, Mike Farris, Chris Robinson, and Delbert McClinton.

My favorite guitarists are Stevie Ray Vaughan, Warren Haynes, BB King, Freddie King, with a Zakk Wylde twist!

I love the way Warren Haynes writes songs. It is a great mix of guitar and vocals. I love how Bruce Springsteen tells stories. I love the ingenuity of Delbert McClinton’s songs. I love how Lynyrd Skynyrd tackled songwriting and guitars, riffs, solos, and vocals.

After the debut album, you announce a new Ep and a new album for 2021. What can you tell us about these new projects?

We are working on making a cover EP. That process is tedious because there are so many songs that I would like to play!

We released our debut album in 2018. We were preparing to tour and conquer the world. Then my world changed. I lost my dad a month after our album came out. My dad and I were very close. He gave me the gift of music. I owe everything to him. Not only did I lose my father, Don lost his wife, JT and his wife gave birth to their first child, and my wife gave birth to our second child. All of this happened within 4 months of releasing our album. So we decided to step back. We focus on the family and return to the correct space in our heads. I’ve been writing a lot, we’ve been practicing a lot, and I think the new songs are the best we’ve written. A lot of the inspiration behind this is my father. I can’t wait to release these new songs to the world!

Your latest video, Were You There, is a very soulful song. How important is soul and funk in your compositions?

My father was not only a singer and radio DJ, but he was also a DJ in the 70s and 80s in nightclubs and discos! So I also grew up listening to the Commodores, Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson and Prince. I love soul and funk music. My goal is to write music that has soul vocals, a good beat, screaming guitars and passion.

You are also being very active on social media in this COVID19 situation with acoustic concerts on Mondays and Fridays on their Facebook page. How do you see the state of things and how do you think this pandemic will affect the future of music?

I have to stay positive and move on. It’s very easy to get depressed and negative, which is easy for me. But playing these acoustic shows and seeing the responses and comments make it worthwhile. I get a lot of messages from nurses and people on their lunch hour, and people in the restaurant business listening to my music and me bringing a little ray of hope in these crazy times. So I play music. To help. I’m not sure where the music industry will go later. I think it will take some time before things work the way they should again. Maybe next year. And I’m not sure if they will ever be the same. We could have smaller, more intimate crowds. And that is fine with me. I like connecting with a small crowd. Theaters and big events are great, but the connection you have with an audience in a small room is incredible.

A little curiosity so that people know you better and that we generally ask at rockthebestmusic …

What was the first album you bought? What music do you usually play when you go on tour? And could you tell me at least 5 essential records that you would take with you to a desert island?

The first record I bought for myself was Jonny Lang: Lie to Me. I was a few years younger than him, but that gave me the kick in the pants I needed to take music seriously.

I listened a lot to Steely Dan, Michael McDonald, Allman Brothers Band, Skynyrd, Stevie Ray Vaughan and 80s hair metal!

My 5 albums that would take me to a desert island would be:

Stevie Ray Vaughan – The Sky is Crying

Gov’t Mule – Life Before Insanity

Aerosmith – Nine Lives

AC / DC – Back in Black

Cry of Love – Brother

So far Derrick’s words to whom we thank for the time they have dedicated and their kindness, as well as to Dakota West / West Talent Group www.westtalentgroup.com for the help provided.

You can follow Derrick Dove’s movements at www.instagram.com/ddovepeacekeepers or on his facebook page www.facebook.com/derrickdoveandthepeacekeepers where he plays live every Monday and Friday at 12pm. Eastern time, 6 pm. Madrid time, until further notice. He loves answering people’s questions when they post them in the Request for Comments and Plays, as well as you can see and comment on his page at www.youtube.com/derrickdove83 and more here https://derrickdoveandthepeacekeepers.square.site/ where they can get their jobs and more

We leave you with your latest video Were You There