In addition to the lungs, would the new coronavirus be able to affect other parts of the body, such as the skin? It is not yet known, but this is what dermatologists try to discover with research that, little by little, is submitted to specialized magazines. Among the most substantial works already available, the coordinator of the Department of Internal Medicine of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), Paulo Created, cites what was done by a team of Spanish researchers with 375 people across Spain and which is available at British Journal of Dermatology.

Observing the people, selected between April 3 and 16, the researchers were able to find five main patterns related to skin problems. The lesions were classified as:

pseudo-chilblains on the hands and feet (19%), other skin rashes, especially on the trunk, but also capable of affecting limbs (9%),

hives, especially on the trunk, but may be dispersed in other parts of the body (19%),

maculopápulas (protruding reddish spots) that can present different degrees of flaking, mainly in the hands (47%),

livedo (which are reddish or bluish “lines”) or necrosis (6%).

Although the Spanish group followed some of the rules for good dermatological research, such as documenting cases with photos, it was still not rigorous enough. Therefore, it is too early to determine which skin problems may be other symptoms of covid-19.

Paulo Created cites the lack of biopsies that could attest to the presence of covid-19 in the skin as one of the main gaps in the work. “There is a technique in which you put antibodies to detect the virus. It is called immunohistochemistry. If you did a biopsy and tagged the virus with antibodies, you could see whether covid-19 is there or not,” he explained.

He also recalls that the manifestations on the skin are not unprecedented in the medical literature, that is, they have not started to appear now with the spread of the pandemic. The erythema pernio, for example, which recently became known as “fingers of covid” and was also pointed out as a possible symptom by the contamination of the coronavirus, is nothing more than a swelling in the fingers, recurring when the weather is colder. “The biopsy could give the clue if there is a cause and effect relationship.”

In addition, the expert cites the small sample of cases and the lack of diagnosis for the coronavirus of the people analyzed by the study. For him, testing 375 Spaniards is not enough for a country that, until this Monday, registered 218 thousand positive cases – second only to the United States in the world ranking of infected people.

And, even though the patients studied were selected when the pandemic was already at its peak in the country, people were accepted who had not been clinically proven with coronavirus for lack of tests.

Italy

Gradually, scientists from around the world begin to submit their reports to their peers in the scientific community. One of the first and main works that guide research on skin problems and the coronavirus is carried out by a group at Hospital Lecco, in Italy, and signed by Dr. Sebastiano Recalcati. Of the 88 patients analyzed, 18 developed skin manifestations (8 at the beginning and 10 after being hospitalized). The big problem, however, is that there is no photographic record.

Citing Recalcati’s work, researchers from the Department of Dermatology at the Orleans Regional Hospital, in France, told the case of a 27-year-old woman with no medical history, who had hives and was treated with an antihistamine. Two days later, she developed chills, chest pain and fever above 39 degrees and was diagnosed positive by the coronavirus.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.