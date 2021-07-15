Derek Willis closes Joventut squad for next season

07/14/2021 at 7:49 PM CEST

Club Joventut Badalona already has the fourth reinforcement for next season: It is Derek Willis, power forward from Happy Casa Brindisi in Italy, who has signed for one year. With this exciting addition, the green-black box closes the squad to face the 2021/22 campaign.

Derek Willis (06/21/1995, Louisville, Kentucky) is a very complete power forward who is characterized by being a good shooter, a great defensive rebounder, for running the counterattack and bringing a lot of energy to their teams.

The American began his career with his hometown varsity team, the Kentucky Wildcats, one of the most prestigious NCAA teams in the United States.. His college days lasted four years (2013/17), until he joined the ranks of Grand Rapids Drive, an affiliate team of the Denver Nuggets in the NBA G League (2017/18).

Heading to Europe

After his experience in the United States, Willis headed to Europe, where he played for two German teams: BG Göttingen (2018-19) and Ratiopharm Ulm (2019-20). With the latter, he played the 7DAYS EuroCup under the orders of Jaka Lakovic, contributing 13.1 PIR, 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, with excellent percentages: 50% TC, 57.1% T3.

Last season (2020/21), Willis was an important piece of the Italian Happy Casa Brindisi, where he played the Legabasket Serie A and the Basketball Champions League. In domestic competition, the American he added 10.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game; in Europe, 10.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game played.