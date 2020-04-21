Miami Marlins chief executive Derek Jeter informed team employees that he will give up his salary for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeter announced this during an internal team conference call yesterday.

According to a Marlins administrative report, Jeter earns $ 5 million a year and will earn a seven-digit bonus if Miami enjoys a profitable year when the 2020 season resumes.

Other members of the Marlins’ management agreed to lower their wages. Baseball operations staff will continue to collect their full wages until at least May 31, although the percentage the cuts will represent was not specified.

Major League Baseball suspended the preseason on March 12 due to the pandemic. The start of the campaign, scheduled for March 26, continues in we’ll see.

Senior MLB officials have accepted cuts in their wages and other austerity measures have been approved so that the central office can continue to meet its payment obligations to its 1,200 full-time and 1,200 part-time employees until May. Some teams have taken similar steps with their administrative staff.

Team salary reductions, effective May 1

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred applied a measure yesterday that allows teams to fire or cut salaries of full-time majors, coaches, medical staff and scouts from Major League Baseball and Minor Leagues beginning May 1.

Manfred suspended the Uniform Employee Contracts (UEC) that include nearly 9,000 people, including general managers of some teams. Manfred cited the impossibility of holding matches due to the national emergency due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Major League Baseball rule 3 (i) requires UECs to be signed by all managers, coaches, medical personnel and scouts on the payroll, and some teams additionally include operations personnel.

