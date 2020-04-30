Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and the rest of the class Baseball Hall of Fame from 2020 they will have to wait another year for their great moment in Cooperstown.

The Hall of Fame announced this day that it canceled the induction ceremony on July 26 due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

Instead, the class will be included in next year’s induction festivities, along with any additional new options, on July 25, 2021.

A record crowd of more than 70,000 was expected this summer at an outdoor field in the small town in upstate New York to honor Jeter, the former captain of the New York Yankees who was one vote away from unanimous election by the Baseball Writers Association of America in January.

Jeter and Walker were to be recruited with catcher Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller, the pioneering players union leader who negotiated free agency and transformed the sport.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame will be an incredible honor, but the health and safety of everyone involved is paramount,” Jeter said in a statement released by the Hall.

“I respect and support the decision to postpone this year’s consecration and am looking forward to joining the current Hall of Fame, fans, staff and my family and friends in Cooperstown in 2021,” he said.

This will be the first year without an induction ceremony since 1960.

“It was a very difficult decision, but with so many unknowns facing the world, the board felt strongly that this was the right decision,” said Hall member Joe Morgan, vice president of the sanctuary board.

Record attendance for an induction ceremony was set in 2007, exceeding 70,000 when Cal Ripken Jr. and the late Tony Gwynn were consecrated. Cooperstown is a short drive from the New York metro area, and many Yankees fans had already made plans to see Jeter on the Hall stage.

The Baseball Museum and Hall of Fame closed at the end of the day on March 15 due to the virus outbreak.

READ MORE: Paulo Dybala tests coronavirus for the fourth time

.