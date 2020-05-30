Minneapolis, Minnesota.- The wife of Derek Chauvin, dismissed Minneapolis police officer charged with death of African American George Floyd, filed for divorce for his role in the case.

The lawyers of Kellie Chauvin They said Friday that he is seeking the “dissolution of his marriage” with Chauvin.

This afternoon, I spoke to Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by the death of Mr. Floyd and her greatest sympathy goes to her family, her loved ones and all those who are suffering from this tragedy. She has requested the dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin.

Although Mrs. Chauvin does not have children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her older parents and her extended family have security and privacy during this difficult time, ”said the lawyer.

Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged on Friday with murder and third-degree manslaughter against Floyd, sparking protests across the country that have turned violent in several cities.

He and three other officers were fired Tuesday in connection with Floyd’s death on Monday. The other officers have not been charged with any crime, although authorities have said that that may change.

Chauvin was caught on video digging his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes during a Memorial Day arrest on an alleged counterfeiting charge.

Floyd reportedly stated that he was unable to breathe while witnesses pleaded with Chauvin to stop.

The video has sparked massive protests across the country. In Minneapolis, protesters set fire to a police station Thursday night and looted businesses.

On Friday, violent clashes were reported between protesters and police in Atlanta, NY, and Washington, D.C.

MDHT

On this note:

.