Derek Chauvin’s body camera videos shown for the first time



Derek Chauvin faces up to 15 years in jail.

This Wednesday the public was able to observe for the first time the perspective of Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer after the incident in which he died George Floyd.

“That is the opinion of one person”Chauvin said as he got into the patrol car after being confronted by a witness after the arrival of the ambulance that took Floyd to the hospital.

Charles McMillan, witness who was speaking to George Floyd minutes before Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, breaks down in tears after seeing the body camera footage of Floyd crying out for his mom.pic.twitter.com/8Fhgb6lAsV – Rantt Media (@RanttMedia) March 31, 2021

“We had to control this guy because he is a big man. It seems like he’s probably onto something ”, added.

Charles McMillian The 61-year-old disagreed with Chauvin’s treatment of Floyd by putting his knee on the African-American’s neck, but the former officer’s reaction was cold.

Floyd died as a result of the brutality with which Chauvin subjected him on May 25, 2020, as determined by forensic analyzes.

“I saw it, it was wrong”, McMillian recalled about the event that sparked protests across the country.

“I feel helpless”, added the old man who burst into tears on the stage, after the brief video was shown.

Additionally, prosecutors showed the videos of the body cameras of the former policeman, Alexander Kueng, also involved in the events.

Prosecutors in Derek Chauvin’s trial show body cam footage from Alexander Kueng, one of the former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest (WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO) https://t.co/KbiO4AcPFJ pic.twitter.com/vx5ytkBK6P – CBS News (@CBSNews) March 31, 2021

