Derek Chauvin will be sentenced for the death of George Floyd on

Former officer Derek Chauvin will receive his sentence on June 16, after being found guilty of the murder of George Floyd in an incident that was captured on video and sparked protests across the country.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted of two counts of murder and one of manslaughter last Tuesday.

After several weeks of trial in which the prosecution showed videos and testimonies from witnesses and various experts were heard with which they sought to demonstrate that Floyd’s death was not accidental.

Sentence

A defendant like Chauvin, without a criminal record, is usually sentenced to a maximum of 12 and a half years in prison for each of the first two charges, and 4 years in prison for the third.

The former Minneapolis police officer was placed in a segregated maximum security unit in prison.

According to a jail spokesman, after a jury found him guilty of the murder of George Floyd on Tuesday.

That facility is located in Stillwater, about 23 miles east of downtown Minneapolis.

There, Chauvin was placed in an administrative control unit.

That is, a segregated maximum security unit that is separate from the general prison population, Fitzgerald said.

“He is in a state of ‘administrative segregation’ for his safety,” Fitzgerald wrote to CNN in an email.

“Administrative segregation is used when the presence of someone in the general population (of the prison) is a security problem,” he added.

The spokeswoman added that Chauvin is in prison because of an agreement between the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Corrections.