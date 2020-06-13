Derek Chauvin, accused of having killed George Floyd, wanted to reach a guilty plea before being arrested for the crime. The federal prosecutor said that negotiations to reach a settlement failed. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder in addition to other charges

Derek Chauvin, the police officer featured in the video pressing his knee against George Floyd’s neck before his death, was in talks to reach a settlement before his arrest, officials said Wednesday.

Derek Chauvin’s legal team, who was fired from Minneapolis police after Floyd’s arrest and death on May 25, was in negotiations with the Hennepin County District Attorney’s Office and the federal prosecutor, said Chuck Laszewski, spokesman. of Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman, according to NBC News.

“In the end, the negotiations failed,” Laszewski said.

The United States Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the matter on Wednesday.

Chauvin was arrested on May 29 and charged with murder and third-degree involuntary manslaughter. On June 3, a second-degree murder charge was added. Three other officers at the scene of Floyd’s arrest were also arrested on June 3 and charged with aiding and abetting the murder.

Negotiations for a guilty plea agreement for Chauvin were the reason a widely watched press conference was delayed nearly two hours the day the former officer was arrested, according to Laszewski. The spokesperson did not specify why a plea agreement was not reached or what offer may have been on the table.

“I thought we would have another update to talk to you, but we don’t,” said US Attorney Erica MacDonald at the beginning of that press conference.

Derek Chauvin could receive a million dollars

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was seen pressing his knee on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes before he died could receive more than $ 1 million for years of service, even if he is convicted of murder, The Daily Mail reported.

44-year-old Chauvin faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree murder for Floyd’s death.

After Floyd’s death, Chauvin was fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Amid intense civil and media pressure, authorities arrested and charged the police officer four days after the dismissal.

CNN reported that even if Chauvin is convicted and sentenced to prison for Floyd’s death, he could still get his pension payments for years of service if he decided to apply for retirement benefits after age 50.

Although some states have pension forfeiture laws that allow benefits to be denied to any public employee convicted of a felony, Minnesota does not provide for this measure.

Minnesota state law protects public safety employee pensions, even in dismissal cases.

